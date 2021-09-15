Dr. Michael Bageac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bageac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bageac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Bageac, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Jersey City Medical Center
Locations
Locations
Toms River Cardiology Associates731 Lacey Rd Ste 4, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 293-6048
BHMG New Jersey Cardiology Associates780 Route 37 W Ste 310, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 314-4249
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very comfortable with Dr Bageac. He listens and takes time explaining anything you may ask regarding your care. A truly genuine caring Doctor, I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Bageac, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Romanian
- 1811984701
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Brooklyn Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
