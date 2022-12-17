Dr. Badruddoja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anwar Badruddoja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anwar Badruddoja, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Badruddoja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 795-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badruddoja?
I am a local physician(Internest) here in Tucson for over 38 yrs. Suffered a seizure in the office. Went to ER at TMC. I received excellent care there. DR.Badruddoja, saw me in the hospital, treated the seizure and placed me on oral chemo. Has given excellent and timely care at center for neuro science, River Rd. I am indebted to him, the staff at both TMC and center for neuroscience, including Dr McFarlane(radiation specialist). The specialists took time to explain my condition which unfortunately is terminal. I trust, TMC, the staff,!center for neuroscience, Dr Callahan, neuro surgeon, Dr.!Badruddoja neuro-oncologist and Dr mcFarlane, radiation specialist, they all have my highest recommendation (includes TMC).
About Dr. Anwar Badruddoja, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1891779872
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badruddoja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badruddoja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badruddoja works at
Dr. Badruddoja has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badruddoja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Badruddoja. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badruddoja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badruddoja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badruddoja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.