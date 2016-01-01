Overview

Dr. Michael Badger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They completed their residency with Moses H Cone Mem Hospital



Dr. Badger works at Novant Health Northern Family Medicine in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.