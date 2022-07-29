Overview

Dr. Michael Badger, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Badger works at Dental Care of Davenport in Davenport, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.