Dr. Michael Babich Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Babich Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Babich Jr works at
Locations
1
Allegheny Center for Digestive Health1307 Federal St Ste 301, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8900
2
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8900MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
West Penn Hospital4800 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 359-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Grove City Medical Center
- Jefferson Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Had my first colonoscopy today and my doctor was sick and I got the privilege of seeing Dr. Babich. This wonderful man was so kind, caring and sat at my bedside, explained every step, walked with me to my procedure room and stayed with me the whole time until I was discharged. I work in the healthcare field and Dr. Babich is one the the finest, skilled and caring doctor I have met in a long time. I already referred my friends who are turning 50! Best. Experience. Ever!
About Dr. Michael Babich Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babich Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babich Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babich Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Babich Jr has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Primary Biliary Cholangitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babich Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Babich Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babich Jr.
