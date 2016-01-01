Dr. Babcock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Babcock, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Babcock, MD is a dermatologist in Colorado Springs, CO. He currently practices at Colorado Springs Dermatology and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Colorado Springs Dermatology Clinic PC170 S PARKSIDE DR, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 471-1763
Pueblo Dermatology Clinic406 N Main St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 566-0176
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Michael Babcock, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1508046491
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Admitting Hospitals
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babcock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babcock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babcock has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babcock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Babcock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babcock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babcock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babcock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.