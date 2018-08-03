Dr. Michael Babcock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Babcock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Babcock, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Effingham Health System and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Babcock works at
Locations
St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network Cardiology Associates of Savannah11700 Mercy Blvd Ste 6, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 927-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Effingham Health System
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babcock?
What can I say to a man that gave me a new lease in life. He was involved in my medical emergency . He took control and reassured me that everything was gonna b fine. He saved my life. The skills he has come straight from God.
About Dr. Michael Babcock, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1316129661
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babcock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babcock accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babcock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babcock works at
Dr. Babcock has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babcock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Babcock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babcock.
