Dr. Michael Azzam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Azzam works at Impact Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Prairie Village, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.