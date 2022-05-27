Dr. Michael Ayres, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ayres, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Ayres, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Michael J. Ayres Dpm PA910 Malabar Rd SE Ste 1, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 722-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ayres receptionist was awesome she knew I was nervous because I thought I was going to have to have my toenails pulled. I didn’t have to wait my appointment was right on time Dr. Ayres takes me right into the office introduces himself by his first name which I thought was great. Answered every question I had was very thorough and gave me a home remedy to use and save me a lot of money he said I’m not gonna pull your toenails when is unnecessary. They treated me like family and were very professional and I would recommend Dr. Ayres to anyone. I was embarrassed going in and They made me feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Michael Ayres, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1861497158
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Ayres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayres accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.