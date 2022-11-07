Overview

Dr. Michael Ayad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ayad works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.