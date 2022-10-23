See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Michael Awad, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Awad, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nottingham Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Awad works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Tonsillitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 23, 2022
    Oct 23, 2022
he performed my MMA surgery for severe obstructive sleep apnea while the recovery is challenging as i expected given your face is literally cut into 5 or 6 segments and re configured to have a more optimal airway him and his team were phenomenal throughout my recovery process . IT has been about 5 months now and I have never slept better my wife says my snoring is only very occasional and she now calls it "cute" (trust me we couldnt sleep even two rooms next to each other before) and I feel about 10-15 years younger in terms of my energy. But Dr Awad was kind and patient with me at each visit and I felt safe in his care along with the results all around a 5 star experience for him, his team and his nurses.
    Michelle — Oct 23, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Awad, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144882960
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford Health Care-Sponsored Stanford University
    • University of Toronto
    • University Of Nottingham Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Awad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Awad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Awad accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Awad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Awad works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Awad’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Awad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.