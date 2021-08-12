Dr. Michael Awad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Awad, DO
Dr. Michael Awad, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Women's Health Group5311 S HARLEM AVE, Chicago, IL 60638 Directions (773) 586-0076
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Mike is beyond caring and such a great, knowledgeable doctor. Everything went so smoothly when in his care and for my two deliveries with him. His PA Lexi is also excellent. Highly recommend his office for your needs.
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Loyola University Medical Center-Stritch School Of Medicine
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Awad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
