Dr. Michael Avidano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Avidano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Dr. Avidano works at
Locations
Southern Crescent Ent. PC1101 Hospital Dr Ste 100A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 474-7416
- 2 101 Yorktown Dr Ste 203, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions
Southern Crest Ent1265 Highway 54 W Ste 301, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (678) 817-4390
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with everyone in the office.
About Dr. Michael Avidano, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
