Overview

Dr. Michael Avidano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Avidano works at Southern Crescent Ent in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.