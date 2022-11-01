Dr. Michael Avery, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Avery, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Avery, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Des Moines University / College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, Dickinson County Memorial Hospital, Door County Medical Center, OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group, UP Health System - Bell and UP Health System - Marquette.
Dr. Avery works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Green Bay2223 Lime Kiln Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 430-8113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine Sc1931 Marinette Ave, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (920) 430-8113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Green Bay2223 Lime Kiln Rd # 1, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 468-0246
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
- Dickinson County Memorial Hospital
- Door County Medical Center
- OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group
- UP Health System - Bell
- UP Health System - Marquette
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avery?
Dr. Avery was very thorough with his explanation and although I haven't made a decision yet (due to some ongoing dental issues), I will be following up with him in near future.
About Dr. Michael Avery, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1255568069
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Wright State University/Boonshoft School of Medicine
- Des Moines University / College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avery has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avery works at
Dr. Avery has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Avery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.