Dr. Michael Avery, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Des Moines University / College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, Dickinson County Memorial Hospital, Door County Medical Center, OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group, UP Health System - Bell and UP Health System - Marquette.



Dr. Avery works at Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists (OSMS) in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Marinette, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.