Dr. Michael Aversano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Aversano, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (954) 869-5613Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
How was your appointment with Dr. Aversano?
From day one doctor aversano and his staff (Arlene Vargas ,Sudan Kennedy, and Michella Mcintosh) made our son feel comfortable and confident that he was in the right place for the absolute most professional care at a time where a young player is sidelined we were blessed to have have found dr aversano the combination of supreme knowledge and a great no nonsense staff makes this orthopedic center the best, god bless all of you all .
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083058879
- Hospital For Joint Diseases / Nyu|Shriners Hospitals For Children
- NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Dr. Aversano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aversano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aversano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aversano.
