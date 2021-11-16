See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Wellington, FL
Dr. Michael Aversano, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Aversano, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Aversano works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5613
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Traumatic Conditions of the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Clubbing Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michael Aversano, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1083058879
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hospital For Joint Diseases / Nyu|Shriners Hospitals For Children
Residency
  • NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital
Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Hospital Affiliations

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Aversano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aversano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Aversano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Aversano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Aversano works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington in Wellington, FL. View the full address on Dr. Aversano’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aversano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aversano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aversano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aversano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

