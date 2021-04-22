See All Cardiologists in Ozone Park, NY
Dr. Michael Avaricio, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Michael Avaricio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    9511 101st Ave, Ozone Park, NY 11416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 360-5060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Cardiac Imaging
Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Cardiac Imaging

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Puedo decir con certeza de que es un ser humano con las mejores de las virtudes: responsable, cariñoso y puntual. Explica cada cosa con punto de detalles de la forma más sencilla para que uno pueda entender cada situación. Es un gran ser humano y además tiene un equipo de trabajo muy amable y respetuoso. Gracias a la vida por encontrar a alguien con tanto carisma en su trabajo.
    María Mercado — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Avaricio, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639275084
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Avaricio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avaricio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avaricio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avaricio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avaricio has seen patients for Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avaricio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Avaricio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avaricio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avaricio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avaricio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

