Dr. Michael Avallone, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA.



Dr. Avallone works at Urology Associates of SLO in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Arroyo Grande, CA and Lompoc, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.