Dr. Michael Avallone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Avallone, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA.
Dr. Avallone works at
Locations
Urology Associates of the Central Coast116 S Palisade Dr Ste 110, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 349-7133
Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Laboratory345 S Halcyon Rd, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Directions (805) 541-1111
Marian Regional Medical Center1400 E Church St, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 541-1111
Urology Associates of the Central Coast1111 E Ocean Ave Ste 3, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 433-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and Very Professional.
About Dr. Michael Avallone, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1013273036
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avallone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avallone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avallone works at
Dr. Avallone has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avallone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Avallone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avallone.
