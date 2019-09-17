Dr. Auza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Auza, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Auza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Dr. Auza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services455 Hickey Blvd Ste 414, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 301-4960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Auza?
Very caring and knowledgeable doctor. He’s the absolute best psychiatrist and I have had a few the past 40 years. Non judgmental and very very helpful. I’m very thankful to him for his care and he’s been my treating physician now for over two years . I work in the medical field and they don’t come any better than him.
About Dr. Michael Auza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1649560673
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center - Pacific Campus
- California Pacific Medical Center - Pacific Campus
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auza works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Auza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.