Dr. Michael Aufdemberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Aufdemberg works at Irvine Village Pediatrics in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.