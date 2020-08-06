Dr. Michael Aufdemberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aufdemberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Aufdemberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Aufdemberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Irvine Village Pediatrics4902 Irvine Center Dr Ste 106, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 786-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has nothing but the best interest for your child. Educates parents on studies and was the help fix any problem rather than just write a prescription. Not like any doctor we have had in the past. We trust him with our children’s health 100%.
About Dr. Michael Aufdemberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aufdemberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aufdemberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aufdemberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aufdemberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aufdemberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aufdemberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aufdemberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.