Dr. Michael Auerbach, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Florida Spine Associates - Boca Raton670 Glades Rd Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 495-9511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Spine Associate--Boynton Beach11135 S Jog Rd Ste 5, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 495-9511
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have had chronic pain for 20+ years due to failed back surgery. I have been to many a doctor for help with my pain and yes, I have gotten relief, BUT Dr. Auerbach is proactive about my meds and very involved in my care. I would say from my experience so far (maybe 5 appointments) this guy is TOP NOTCH. Hands down the best doctor I’ve encountered in Florida. Staff is great, but be prepared to wait and wait for him!!
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1306157201
- University of Florida
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
