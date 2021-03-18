See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Michael Auerbach, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Auerbach, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Auerbach works at Florida Spine Specialists in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Spine Associates - Boca Raton
    670 Glades Rd Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33431
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Florida Spine Associate--Boynton Beach
    11135 S Jog Rd Ste 5, Boynton Beach, FL 33437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Upper Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Fibromyalgia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Drainage
Pain Management
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 18, 2021
    I have had chronic pain for 20+ years due to failed back surgery. I have been to many a doctor for help with my pain and yes, I have gotten relief, BUT Dr. Auerbach is proactive about my meds and very involved in my care. I would say from my experience so far (maybe 5 appointments) this guy is TOP NOTCH. Hands down the best doctor I’ve encountered in Florida. Staff is great, but be prepared to wait and wait for him!!
    Jodi — Mar 18, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Auerbach, DO

    Pain Medicine
    English
    1306157201
    Education & Certifications

    University of Florida
    University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Auerbach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auerbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Auerbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Auerbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Auerbach has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auerbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Auerbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auerbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auerbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auerbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.