Dr. Askowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Askowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Askowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Askowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael S Askowitz MD PA9113 LITTLE RD, New Port Richey, FL 34654 Directions (727) 862-6779
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Askowitz?
About Dr. Michael Askowitz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1396709473
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Askowitz accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Askowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Askowitz works at
Dr. Askowitz speaks Tagalog.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Askowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.