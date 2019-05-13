Dr. Michael Arvanitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arvanitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Arvanitis, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Arvanitis, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ.
Dr. Arvanitis works at
Locations
Specialty Surgical Associates10 Industrial Way E Ste 104, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 389-1331
Camis234 Industrial Way W Bldg B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 539-3063
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor and Super Surgeon!
About Dr. Michael Arvanitis, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arvanitis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arvanitis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arvanitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arvanitis works at
Dr. Arvanitis has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arvanitis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Arvanitis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arvanitis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arvanitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arvanitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.