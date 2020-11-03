Overview

Dr. Michael Arroyo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Arroyo works at Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.