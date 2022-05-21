Dr. Michael Aronsohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aronsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Michael Aronsohn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Aronsohn works at
Locations
Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 105, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 391-3333Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Aronsohn really listens to you when you talk to him. I never feel rushed. Personable and helpful staff.
About Dr. Michael Aronsohn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aronsohn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aronsohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aronsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Aronsohn has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aronsohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aronsohn speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Aronsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aronsohn.
