Dr. Michael Aron, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (53)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Aron, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Aron works at Connecticut Hand and Orthopedics in Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT and Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Paul B Murray, MD
    1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3220, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 247-3279
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Physicians for Womens Health LLC
    31 Sycamore St Ste 202, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 247-3279
    47 Palomba Dr Ste 202, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 247-3279

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 13, 2022
    Had frozen shoulder... He identified there were NO SERIOUS ISSUES... sent me to physical therapy... Monitor improvement...gave me anti-inflammatory meds to help me do the PT. No pain killers...no surgery needed.
    Jeffrey A Schroeder — May 13, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Aron, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396730487
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Residency
    • Stonybrook MC
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Aron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aron has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Aron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

