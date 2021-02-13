Overview

Dr. Michael Armstrong, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Armstrong works at Richmond ENT in Richmond, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA and Topping, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.