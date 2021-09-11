Dr. Armbruster Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Armbruster Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Armbruster Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Armbruster Jr works at
Locations
Metro Atlanta Psychiatry PC3499 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (678) 257-3848
Georgia Center for Mental Wellness LLC3050 Atlanta Rd Se, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (678) 257-3848
Emory Integrated Memory Care Clinic At Executive Park12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-5526
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best psychiatrist I have seen. Easy to get an appointment and very straightforward. I appreciate it!
About Dr. Michael Armbruster Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1861812786
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
