Dr. Michael Arenstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University.
Centers For Advanced ENT Care- Montgomery Otolaryngology818 W Diamond Ave Ste 120, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Directions (301) 963-6334
Centers For Advanced ENT Care- Montgomery Otolaryngology10801 Lockwood Dr Ste 360, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 593-5200
Tower Oaks Surgery Center3200 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-1711
My doc to 15+ years dealing with many problems. He is a great doctor and a great person.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Arenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arenstein has seen patients for Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Arenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arenstein.
