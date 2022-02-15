Dr. Michael Archibeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archibeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Archibeck, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Archibeck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Locations
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Archibeck gave me my new knee and it’s been wonderful for the past seven years (2015) unfortunately I fell and that knee has been injured, unable to stand on either leg so haven’t been able to get an X-ray. Now told my Dr is out of state and no longer with the orthopedic office. Best Dr and care I’ve had. Ever. Thank you Dr Michael Archibeck.
About Dr. Michael Archibeck, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1528046885
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University UT
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopedic Surgery
