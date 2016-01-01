See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Michael Arapian, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Arapian, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Arapian works at Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine
    1381 WESTGATE CENTER DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7579

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Endocarditis
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Endocarditis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Arapian, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1275775389
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest University School of Medicine
    • Charleston Area Medical Center - Memorial Hospital
    • West Virginia U, School of Medicine
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Arapian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arapian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arapian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arapian works at Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Arapian’s profile.

    Dr. Arapian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arapian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arapian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arapian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

