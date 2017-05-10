Dr. Arambula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Arambula, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Arambula, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Arambula works at
Locations
Melvin L. Cohen M.d.14800 San Pedro Ave Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 490-9850
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Arambula is a gentle sole with a wonderful sense of humor, he is kind and caring and knows what he is about. I have been seeing him for over 5 yrs but he had me on the right meds within the first 2 visits. He has become my touch stone.
About Dr. Michael Arambula, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1992870349
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arambula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arambula. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arambula.
