Dr. Applegate has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Applegate, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Applegate, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Seaside Internal Medicine204 SMITH AVE, Shallotte, NC 28470 Directions (910) 721-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very good doctor! Listens answers and takes time with his patients. I like him very much and have had him as my doctor for a very long time. The nurses and staff are very nice and helpful also.
About Dr. Michael Applegate, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Applegate accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Applegate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Applegate has seen patients for Migraine, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Applegate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Applegate. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applegate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applegate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applegate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.