Dr. Michael Applegate, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Applegate works at Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.