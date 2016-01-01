Overview

Dr. Michael Applefield, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Applefield works at Medilodge Nursing Home in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Richmond, MI and Armada, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Dysphagia and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.