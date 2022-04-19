Overview

Dr. Michael Applebaum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Applebaum works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Coconut Point in Estero, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

