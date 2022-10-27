See All Hand Surgeons in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Michael Anvari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Anvari works at The Centers For Advanced Orthopaedics in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD and Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Annapolis
    2003 Medical Pkwy Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 573-2530
  2. 2
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Glen Burnie
    810 Landmark Dr Ste 110, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 573-2530
  3. 3
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Bowie
    4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste A214, Bowie, MD 20716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 573-2530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Oct 27, 2022
    I am so glad that I was referred to Dr. Anvari for my hip replacement. He is very personable; he took his time to explain every facet about my condition; how the procedure is performed and what to expect pre-operatively and post op. He listened carefully and answered my questions completely and with a great deal of detail. I found his demeanor to be very professional, friendly and very approachable. I am very pleased with the results of my surgery.
    Roz — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Anvari, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134105141
    Education & Certifications

    • Total Joint Replacement, Scripps Clinic, La Jolla, Ca
    • SUNY Upstate Medical Univeristy
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
