Dr. Michael Anvari, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Anvari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Annapolis2003 Medical Pkwy Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 573-2530
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Glen Burnie810 Landmark Dr Ste 110, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 573-2530
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Bowie4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste A214, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (410) 573-2530
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I am so glad that I was referred to Dr. Anvari for my hip replacement. He is very personable; he took his time to explain every facet about my condition; how the procedure is performed and what to expect pre-operatively and post op. He listened carefully and answered my questions completely and with a great deal of detail. I found his demeanor to be very professional, friendly and very approachable. I am very pleased with the results of my surgery.
About Dr. Michael Anvari, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1134105141
Education & Certifications
- Total Joint Replacement, Scripps Clinic, La Jolla, Ca
- SUNY Upstate Medical Univeristy
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
