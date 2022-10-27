Overview

Dr. Michael Antonini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.



Dr. Antonini works at Erickson, Jon A MD in Auburn, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.