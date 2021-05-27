Overview

Dr. Michael Annabi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Annabi works at Ramsey R Hazboun, MD PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.