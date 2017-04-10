See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Michael Ankrom, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Ankrom, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Ankrom works at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rahsaan Lindsey Psychiatric Services
    6701 N Charles St Ste 4105, Baltimore, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 849-3184

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 10, 2017
    Dr. Ankrom really listens to his patients and takes the time necessary to figure out their concerns. He is very responsive and caring; he sets the tone for his office, as the support staff are kind and polite.
    Timonium, Maryland — Apr 10, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Ankrom, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750327441
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ankrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ankrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ankrom works at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Ankrom’s profile.

    Dr. Ankrom has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ankrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ankrom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ankrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ankrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ankrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

