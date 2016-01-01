Dr. Michael Angelino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Angelino, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Angelino, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Babcock Ranch, FL.
Dr. Angelino works at
Locations
-
1
LPG Family Medicine- Babcock42880 Crescent Loop Ste 110, Babcock Ranch, FL 33982 Directions (239) 900-9711
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angelino?
About Dr. Michael Angelino, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1992267868
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angelino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angelino works at
Dr. Angelino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angelino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angelino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.