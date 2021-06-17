Dr. Michael Angel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Angel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Angel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset600 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 627-8717Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hicksville Office750 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 627-8717
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Experienced, knowledgeable, patient, good "bedside manner." Office staff is friendly and organized too. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Angel, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1811151947
Education & Certifications
- Kerlin/Jobe Ortho Clin
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
