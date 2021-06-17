Overview

Dr. Michael Angel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Angel works at Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Hicksville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.