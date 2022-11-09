See All Ophthalmologists in Chula Vista, CA
Ophthalmology
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Ang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from UCLA Sch of Med and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista.

Dr. Ang works at Eye Institute Of California in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Eye Institute of California
    480 Fourth Ave Ste 201, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 427-3355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Ang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578907085
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, San Diego
    Residency
    • California Pacific Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UCLA Sch of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Ang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ang works at Eye Institute Of California in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ang’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

