Dr. Michael Ang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ang, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from UCLA Sch of Med and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista.
Dr. Ang works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Institute of California480 Fourth Ave Ste 201, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 427-3355
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ang?
The ability, confidence and knowledge of Dr. Ang and his staff are apparent from start to finish. I received a VIP like treatment and as I observed so were the other fellow patients. I knew I were in professional hands from the beginning to the end of my right eye cataract removal surgery. Thanks so much Dr. Ang and staff!
About Dr. Michael Ang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1578907085
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- California Pacific Medical Center
- UCLA Sch of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ang works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.