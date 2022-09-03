Overview

Dr. Michael Andreo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Andreo works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.