Dr. Michael Anderson, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Michael Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Anderson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
Anderson Allergy and Asthma63 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 872-1110
-
2
Anderson Allergy & Asthma, PA1151 Blackwood Ave Ste 100, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 872-1110
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Dr. Anderson and his staff are professional, personable, and compassionate. They provide sufficient time so that the patient does not feel rushed and do an excellent job of diagnosing and treating their patients.
About Dr. Michael Anderson, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952461584
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Univ. of Florida
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.