Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Riverview Regional Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Bhic1 Independence Plz Ste 600, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 709-1337
- 2 2020 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson is great. Very caring and he actually listens to you. He is top notch hands down.
About Dr. Michael Anderson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1376861658
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Tobacco Use Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.