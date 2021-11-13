Overview

Dr. Michael Anderson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Children's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Childrens Pediatric Center N in Canton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.