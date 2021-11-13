See All Pediatricians in Canton, GA
Dr. Michael Anderson, MD

Pediatrics
3 (40)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Anderson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Children's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at Childrens Pediatric Center N in Canton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Pediatric Center N
    391 E Main St, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 720-6963

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
  • Children's Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Obesity Counseling
Fever
Cough
Obesity Counseling
Fever

Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Nov 13, 2021
    My youngest son and my grandchildren went here as kids. My youngest grand, a toddler has always gone to Dr. Anderson's. He and his staff literally saved his life.
    Cindy — Nov 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Anderson, MD
    About Dr. Michael Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073685418
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Am. Academy of Pediatrics
    Residency
    • University of Michigan, CS Mott Children's Hospital, Ann Arbor, Michigan
    Internship
    • Mott CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, U of Michigan
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University School of Law
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Anderson works at Childrens Pediatric Center N in Canton, GA.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods.

