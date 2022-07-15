Dr. Michael Andersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Andersen, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Andersen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Andersen works at
Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Women's Healthcare24619 Washington Ave Ste 104, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 894-7555Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andersen?
I've had nothing but a great experience at this facility and with Dr. Anderson. I switched to him after being at Temecula Valley OBGYN where I had a terrible experience and they told me my baby had some issues which ended up being inaccurate. Dr. Anderson eased the whole thing and made everything very quick, easy, and painless. His office allowed my son so I didn't have to get a baby sitter as well as my husband. The office is extremely friendly, they answer the phone so quick, and the longest wait time I've had was 15 minutes. This was in with 6 months of pregnancy. Birthing was an absolute cake, he came extremely quick to the hospital as my baby was also coming quick. It was a very easy and fast labor (thankfully) and he absolutely made it an easier experience.
About Dr. Michael Andersen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871685008
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital
- St Joseph Medical Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- UCSD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andersen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andersen works at
Dr. Andersen speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.