Dr. Michael Amster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Amster, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They completed their residency with Uc Davis Fam Prac
Dr. Amster works at
Locations
-
1
NorthBay Health Pain Management - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 310, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions (707) 646-4666
-
2
NorthBay Pain Management1101 B Gale Wilson Blvd Ste 307, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions (707) 646-4666
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate doctor. Sometimes you can tell when they care, and I think he does.
About Dr. Michael Amster, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1114023058
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis Fam Prac
- Meth Hosp Sacramento
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amster works at
Dr. Amster has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Amster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.