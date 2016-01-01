Dr. Michael Amoashiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amoashiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Amoashiy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Amoashiy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE.
Dr. Amoashiy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurological Care PC408 Jay St Ste 300, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (516) 352-4400
-
2
Champaign Dental Group1706 Cropsey Ave Ste A, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 259-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amoashiy?
About Dr. Michael Amoashiy, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1346354982
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amoashiy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amoashiy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amoashiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amoashiy works at
Dr. Amoashiy has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amoashiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Amoashiy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amoashiy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amoashiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amoashiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.