Dr. Michael Amoashiy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE.



Dr. Amoashiy works at neurological careP.C. , Somidil medical P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.