Overview

Dr. Michael Amirian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Amirian works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Urology in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Hesitancy and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.