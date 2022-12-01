Overview

Dr. Michael Amini, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from University Of Missouri, Kansas City and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Amini works at Dignity Health Medical Group Arizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Shoulder Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.