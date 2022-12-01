See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Overview

Dr. Michael Amini, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from University Of Missouri, Kansas City and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Amini works at Dignity Health Medical Group Arizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Shoulder Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group Multispecialty - Mercy Gilbert
    3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
  2. 2
    Frank Raia, MD
    3591 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
  3. 3
    The CORE Institute - Mesa
    1500 S Dobson Rd Ste 202, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Amini is a fanatstic sugeon! He repaired both my shoulders with one being a replacement and I am very close to being normal again. Not only is he a great surgeon, but he also has a great personality, is kind, caring, and interested in achieving the best results in his surgeries. He made me feel like I was part of his family! A great doctor!
    Don — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Amini, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • English
    • 1528292166
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Campbell Clinic / Univ of Tennessee
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • University Of Missouri, Kansas City
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    • Orthopedic Surgery
